Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Already Has a Crush on Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola

Anderson Cooper’s son has an adorable crush on Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola. The news host appeared for an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he dished on his 1-year-old son’s crush on the actress’ 20-year-old daughter Lola. The two recently had the chance to meet Cooper’s newborn son Sebastian Luke, but it didn’t take long for Cooper’s other son Wyatt to steal the attention of Lola away from the new baby.

“My son Wyatt is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos that it’s like, the love that burns of 1,000 suns,” Cooper said, per People, showing off photos of the two.

“Look at how he’s staring at her. He even coordinated outfits with her,” he added of the duo’s matching green shirts. “He is just so besotted. He could not take his eyes off Lola.”

“It is a mutual love,” Ripa added, recognizing the moment when Wyatt came breaking up the meeting because he became jealous of the attention his baby brother was getting. “He grabbed Lola’s hand because she came into see the baby,” she told viewers. “He was done with the fawning over the baby so he grabbed Lola’s hand. And I said, ‘Wyatt, where are you going?’ And he said, ‘Bye!’”

Cooper announced the birth of his son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, via surrogate on an episode of his show Anderson Cooper 360° earlier this month. “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable,” Cooper said. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Despite him and his former partner not being together anymore, Cooper announced that he and Benjamin Maisani will be co-parenting the new baby together. “Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We’re co-parents,” Cooper explained. “Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” the news anchor said. “Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”