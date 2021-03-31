Amy Schumer's 'Terrible News' Update About Her Father Draws out Spirited Response From Fans
Amy Schumer announced that her father, Gordon Schumer, is in the hospital on Monday, and fans, friends and colleagues are rallying around her. The comedian tried to keep it light on Instagram, writing: "I have terrible news. My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up."
Schumer got an outpouring of support from fans, who wished both her and her father well through this ordeal. She did not specify the real reason for her father's hospitalization, but many seemed to assume it had to do with his multiple sclerosis battle. Gordon Schumer was diagnosed with the illness when his daughter was a child, but Schumer's reps declined to comment on his health for reporters from Page Six.
View this post on Instagram
Regardless, the fact that Schumer was comfortable joking about this hospital visit let fans and friends alike let their guards down and join in on her light-hearted mood. Many commented with well-wishes disguised as jokes, or vice versa. Scroll down for a look at the top comments on Schumer's latest post.
Nick Kroll
Schumer's friend and fellow comedian Nick Kroll joined in on Schumer's magician joke, writing: "I have the bottom half. What's it worth to you?" Schumer and Kroll's shows were on Comedy Central around the same time, and they have appeared in several productions together as well.prevnext
Ali Wentworth
"That's why you always choose the disappearing box!" joked comedian and author Ali Wentworth. Schumer and Wentworth have performed together on stage several times, but have yet to work together on screen.prevnext
Naomi Campbell
"Sending positive vibes to your dad & you," commented supermodel Naomi Campbell. Campbell appeared alongside Schumer in I Feel Pretty in 2018.prevnext
Chrishelle Stause
Selling Sunset star Crishelle Stause made an attempt at the magic box humor as well, writing: "Hope he is reunited with his better half. Half kidding. Hope he is ok." Schumer's mother is still alive, though her parents divorced when she was a teenager.prevnext
Ashley Graham
Another supermodel, Ashley Graham, is apparently friendly with Schumer's family, as she commented: "We love you Dad!"prevnext
Paris Hilton
"Sending you and your father lots of love and prayers Amy," wrote Paris Hilton. "Love you."prevnext
Fans0comments
Fans left long strings of heart emojis, prayer-hand emojis and other non-verbal well-wishes on Schumer's post. Some got in on her joke as well — one person wrote: "Don't forget to also visit his legs in the room next door," and another added: "What do you call a magician who has lost his magic? Ian. Sending much love to you and your dad!"
Schumer has made more Instagram posts since Monday, but has not updated fans on the status of her father. The comedian continues to use social media primarily to comment on political issues.prev