Amy Schumer's 'Terrible News' Update About Her Father Draws out Spirited Response From Fans

Amy Schumer announced that her father, Gordon Schumer, is in the hospital on Monday, and fans, friends and colleagues are rallying around her. The comedian tried to keep it light on Instagram, writing: "I have terrible news. My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up."

Schumer got an outpouring of support from fans, who wished both her and her father well through this ordeal. She did not specify the real reason for her father's hospitalization, but many seemed to assume it had to do with his multiple sclerosis battle. Gordon Schumer was diagnosed with the illness when his daughter was a child, but Schumer's reps declined to comment on his health for reporters from Page Six.

Regardless, the fact that Schumer was comfortable joking about this hospital visit let fans and friends alike let their guards down and join in on her light-hearted mood. Many commented with well-wishes disguised as jokes, or vice versa. Scroll down for a look at the top comments on Schumer's latest post.