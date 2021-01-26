Amy Schumer Explains Why She Deleted Post Poking Fun at Hilaria Baldwin

✖

While Amy Schumer is gearing up for the Super Bowl by sharing a few details of her Super Bowl commercial that's going to air, she's also addressing the Hilaria Baldwin drama. A few weeks prior to onlookers questioning Baldwin on her heritage, Schumer poked a little fun at her, not knowing at the time how explosive things would get. The 39-year-old comedian shared a photo of Baldwin on Instagram of the yoga instructor in her underwear cuddling her 4-month-old son, Eduardo for her pseudo-holiday card.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," Schumer joked, as she referenced her 1-year-old son. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year." Little did she know at the time that Baldwin would make headlines not long after. However, because of the drama surrounding the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, Schumer has since removed the photo because she didn't want to add to the drama and never meant anything hurtful by it.

"Oh my God, I really don't know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that." She then added, "She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."

She then shared her reasoning for posting the photo in the first place saying it's because the mom-of-one thought it was "funny" but explained why she made the decision to take the picture down. "It's a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny, and then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset. Not at me, but about the comments she was getting, I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."

Schumer admitted that she was watching what was happening with the rest of the world, but people were "really upset" over the photo she shared, so she deleted it. Just before 2021, onlookers were accusing Baldwin of exaggerating her heritage, which prompted her to post a video defending herself before taking a break from social media. Her husband Alec also came to her defense sharing his thoughts on the matter as well.