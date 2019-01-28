Amy Schumer’s Sister-in-Law Gifts Her ‘Horrifying’ NSFW Baby Cake

Comedian Amy Schumer‘s sister-in-law recently gifted her a “horrifying” NSFW baby cake, and the pregnant star could not be happier.

The baked good in question is designed to look like a live birth, with the cake and icing resembling the female reproductive anatomy, and a Cabbage Patch Kid doll head for the emerging newborn.

“My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can’t thank her enough. So I won’t thank her at all,” Schumer wrote in a caption. “[Molly Fischer,] something is truly wrong with you and i love you.”

Many of Schumer’s followers have since commented on the shock-inducing cake, with one person joking, “I think you may have married into the right family.”

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I need to make one for a pregnant friend who can take a joke. Currently considering if I actually have any of those. Lol,” someone else wrote.

Some of Schumer’s celebrity friends have commented on the cake as well, with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen calling it “incredible,” and actress Jessica Alba expressing that after seeing the cake she feels like she needs “to be friends” with Fischer.

Schumer first announced her pregnancy in October 2018, later going on to reveal that she was diagnosed with a severe type of pregnancy sickness known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

This illness “is a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance,” per a definition by the American Pregnancy Association.

“Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids,” the APA’s description of Hyperemesis Gravidarum continues. “More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV).”

Schumer unfortunately became aware of the issue right before she was supposed to take the stage in Texas for a stand-up comedy show, forcing her to cancel the performance.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she explained in a social media post. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” Schumer added.

Luckily for the comedian, she appears to feeling much better in recent week.