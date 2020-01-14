Amy Schumer Shares Video of IVF ‘Egg Retrieval Day’ Amid Fertility Journey

When it comes to her current journey with IVF, Amy Schumer is totally not afraid to keep things real with all of her fans. On Monday, Jan. 13, Schumer did just that as she gave her followers a look into one of her latest doctor appointments.

According to Us Weekly, Schumer took to her Instagram Story on Monday to showcase her egg retrieval process. The comedian even showcased her look for the appointment, as she posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown with her Russell Westbrook sneakers on display.

Schumer didn’t just give fans a look inside her appointment, but she also shared that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, had a bit of a difficult time actually getting to the appointment in the first place.

“OK, we are on the way for my egg retrieval and we are very much stuck behind a garbage truck for — how long have we already been here?” Schumer could be heard asking her partner in the Instagram video. “15 minutes. We are stuck.”

The Trainwreck star also included a couple of videos of herself waking up after the procedure, and her grogginess provided a few, innocent funny moments. In one of the clips, Schumer, who was still in the hospital bed, can be heard asking her husband where her hat was. In the other clip, the actor had drinks on her mind.

“We go to a bar. We sit at the bar. We get a couple of drinks,” she told Fischer, who could be heard chuckling in the clip. “We just have a blast today.”

“Let me be your life coach,” Schumer jokingly captioned the Instagram video.

Schumer, who has a young son, Gene, with her husband, first opened up about her journey with IVF on Thursday, Jan. 9 on Instagram.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she wrote, captioning a photo of her C-section scar. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Schumer later thanked her fans for their encouraging words as she heads down on this new path.

“Your stories helped me more than you can imagine,” she wrote on Instagram. “I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love!”