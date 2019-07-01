Amy Schumer Delivers Adorable Closeup Photo of 7-Week-Old Son Gene: ‘Always Down for a Nap and a Good Cry’

Amy Schumer shared a new photo of her son Gene on Friday, just before his two-month birthday. Schumer took to Instagram with a close-up of Gene, remarking fondly that he shares some of her favorite interests, including napping and crying.

The picture showed Gene sleeping with a sly smile on his face. The baby’s hand was nestled under his chin, as if he were day-dreaming of something funny. He was wrapped in a blanket and appeared to be tucked in on the couch with one of his parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here is our son Gene,” Schumer wrote. “He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg.”

Schumer used her precious baby picture to promote the Immigrant Families Together network, a group dedicated to re-unifying families separated by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border.

“He wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether,” she wrote.

Schumer’s friends and followers swooned for the picture. They left comments praising Gene as a perfectly adorable infant.

“It’s just too much how beautiful his smile is,” wrote Goldie Hawn, who co-starred with Schumer in Snatched. “Little Buddha boy Bless you Gene. Gogo loves you already!!”

“Beauty. And. Contentment,” added Jennifer Garner.

“He still has knowledge beyond our world,” wrote Glenn Close.

Other commenters included Andy Cohen, Demi Lovato, Katie Couric and Krysten Ritter, among many others. Gene has become one of the most beloved babies on social media, and one of the world’s favorite celebrity babies in general.

On Sunday, Gene reached eight weeks old. Schumer posted another photo of him, this time with Schumer’s dog nestled up beside him. This time, she wished her followers a happy LGBTQ Pride Month as the celebrations came to a close.

“What a beauty,” wrote Rosie O’Donnell.

“Heaven,” added Laura Dern.

Schumer gave birth to Gene Atell Fischer back in May. She shares her son with her husband, Chris Fischer, whom she married in February of 2018. Schumer’s latest stand-up comedy special, Growing, is largely about her relationship to Fischer and her pregnancy.

Schumer has taken naturally to motherhood, but she has not sacrificed her signature dark, unflinching sense of humor. She has laced her posts with frank jokes about parenting, pregnancy and most of all, morning sickness. Growing is streaming now on Netflix.