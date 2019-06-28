Amy Duggar Admits to ‘Feeling as Big as a Whale’ in New Baby Bump Photo

Amy Duggar is more than halfway through her first pregnancy, and she’s feeling it. The mother-to-be shared a photo showing off her burgeoning bump on Instagram, and fans are loving it.

The photo appeared on Duggar’s Instagram Story, as reported by In Touch Weekly, and showed her sporting a blue dress while cradling her bump. She joked that she was “feeling as big as a whale” in a caption written over the picture, which she snapped at her boutique, 3130 Clothing.

The 32-year-old is 24 weeks along. She’s not letting pregnancy slow her down any, as evidenced by her Instagram. On Friday, she posted a photo revealing that she attended a concert at Walmart Amp Theater. It’s unclear what concert she attended, but Duggar told fans it “was a hit!”

She and husband Dillon King have been soaking up every second of this pregnancy. On Father’s Day, Duggar took some time out to send a special message to her beau. The message included a nod to late grandmother Mary Duggar, who died just before. Her post included a sweet photo of Amy and King locked in an embrace.

“Thankful for this daddy-to-be who has been so loving and so patient with me this week,” she captioned the post. “He has been working at 3130 while I have been taking some personal time away.”

Amy continued, “Out plans to celebrate completely changed this week, instead of fishing with a fun picnick today we are mourning the loss of my sweet mema. It has been a very hard day and I couldn’t have gotten through it without you right there beside me.”

Amy went on to praise her husband, calling him “hilarious, determined, driven, faithful and caring.” She also included a bit about their impending bundle of joy, writing, “our little boy will have such a Godly man to look up to in his life and I can’t wait til I see you hold him for the first time.”

“Thank you for wiping away my tears, and for always being there for me through the amazing times and the devastating times,” Amy’s message to King concluded. “I just adore you.”

The post was shared under a month after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together and a week after the Duggars announced Mary’s death. Reflecting on her loss on social media, Amy said she was “at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out.”

“I loved her so much,” she wrote. “She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other. She was so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy.”