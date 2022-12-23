'America's Got Talent' Judge Simon Cowell Gets 'Non-Stop' Advice From 8-Year-Old Son

Simon Cowell's son Eric may be following in the iconic talent judge's footsteps. The American Idol alum was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened recently discussed looking to the 8-year-old for advice. "When I watch the shows before they go out, and I'm kind of looking at Eric out of the corner of my eye, going, 'Does he like something? Does he not like something?' and annoyingly he's normally right," Cowell explained via Entertainment Tonight. "I've got a good idea of what he's going to be when he's older, I think, which is a really cool thing," he added, noting what Eric's career may be. "He's got his own opinion. He's his own man, which is really, really important. Yeah, he's a sweetheart."

Cowell shares Eric with Lauren Silverman. The two have been together for 13 years, getting engaged in Jan. 2022 while on a family vacation in Barbados. Over the summer, Cowell spoke with ET about wedding plans with Silverman. "I am always wedding planning," Cowell said at the time. But he insists he's not a groomzilla, noting he is "not involved" and letting Silverman lead the way.

Their relationship was a bit controversial at first. A notorious bachelor previously, Cowell and Silverman first met in 2004 while on vacation in Barbados. At the time, she was married to businessman Andrew Silverman at the time. Cowell befriended the couple.

Eventually, Cowell and Silverman began seeing each other. In July 2013, news outlets caught wind of the romance and confirmed that the couple were expecting a child together. The Silvermans had filed for divorce.

Cowell has been a doting family man since Eric was born in 2014. "From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him," he said during an interview with Kelly Clarkson. "He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."