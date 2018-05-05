‘American Idol’ Winner Jordin Sparks Welcomes Baby Boy

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah just welcomed a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their first son son, named Dana Isaiah Jr., on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, Sparks and Isaiah welcomed their baby, whom they’ll call DJ, at 9:04 p.m. at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness; he weighed 8 lb.s 4.5 oz. and measured in at 21 and a half inches.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” Sparks said of the birth. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

Sparks added: “I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

The singer also said she’s looking forward to starting this new chapter of her life.

“I’ve always loved kids and knew that if given the blessing, that I would love and embrace it more than I realized. It’s only been a few days and I love it so much already!” Sparks says. “The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises… I can’t wait for it all!”

The American Idol winner has been active on Instagram, sharing pregnancy updates with her fans. Sparks shared the first photo of DJ, first released by PEOPLE, on her Instagram.

“He’s here & we couldn’t be more in love!!! Go DJ!” Sparks wrote on the caption.

Sparks and her model husband Isaiah took a “babymoon” trip to Cancun in February, where the mom-to-be put her pregnancy body on full display in the water.

The pair vacationed in Coral Beach for their last getaway before welcoming their new addition later in spring. “Soft white sand beach, 80°, [Isaiah] looking like chocolate being the best hubz ever and the beautiful crystal clear waters. Man, what trip/babymoon to remember,” Sparks wrote in another post describing their getaway.

Sparks and Isaiah were married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in July, but the couple kept the news under wraps until November — when they also revealed they were expecting their first child.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told PEOPLE of their surprising news. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Sparks said they learned they were pregnant after one month of marriage.

“It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” she said. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”