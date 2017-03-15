‘American Horror Story’ Star Lily Rabe Welcomes Baby Girl

Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. ❤✨❤✨ #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE A post shared by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

American Horror Story star Lily Rabe has adorable baby news!

The actress welcomed a baby girl with her partner of four years, actor Hamish Linklater.

The 34-year-old mother took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her holding her little one for International Women’s Day.

“Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic,” she captioned the sweet photo of her daughter wearing the symbolic pink beanie. “internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Rabe first announced she was pregnant when she visited the White House for the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. She revealed the news in an Instagram photo of herself in a stunning purple dress that hugged her bump.

This is Rabe’s first child and Linklater’s second.

A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House. A post shared by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:14pm PST

