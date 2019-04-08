Amber Rose Suffering Same Pregnancy Sickness as Kate Middleton and Amy Schumer

The first trimester of Amber Rose‘s pregnancy wasn’t an easy one. The 35-year-old model and actress is reportedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — the same type of severe nausea and vomiting that Kate Middleton suffered during all three of her pregnancies.

TMZ reports that sources close to Rose, who is 13 weeks pregnant, say she was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a few days, getting IV treatments because she was sick and losing weight due to the nausea, which Amy Schumer said she experienced during her pregnancy as well.

Rose and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is Def Jam’s A&R Vice President, are reportedly thrilled about having their first child together. Although the pregnancy was not planned, they are reportedly “deeply in love” and thrilled about the addition.

The baby boy is due in October, close to Rose’s birthday. She’s reportedly excited to share the same Libra sign as her bundle of joy.

Rose publicly announced her pregnancy last week via Instagram. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote alongside a photo of her getting an ultrasound. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Rose is already mom to 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Edwards also shared the good news on his own Instagram account. “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s— wild! I love you,” he captioned his own post. “I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy.”

“[And] baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b—es [at]?’” he added, along with a series of emojis portraying his excitement to become a dad.

Rose and Edwards have been romantically linked since September. According to PEOPLE, the couple made their public debut in October at Rose’s fourth annual SlutWalk. In January, the Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about her new boyfriend on social media.

“He thinks he soooo cute! He really is tho and sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man,” she captioned an Instagram shot of her beau.

“In the past I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s, [sic] but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me,” she added.

“He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships…” Rose wrote. “Me always apologizing for things I had no business apologizing for, being gaslighted, manipulated and mentally abused.”

“I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again,” she ended the sweet note. “So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.”