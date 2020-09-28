Amanda Seyfried Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Thomas Sadoski After Secret Pregnancy

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child together and it's a boy! The pair announced secret and exciting news via INARA and War Child USA. "Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

The sweet pair have been married since March 2017 and share their 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter Nina together as well. While they're absolutely thrilled to welcome their second child, the Mamma Mia star anticipated waiting a little longer before getting pregnant again. "If it happens to you, you just make it work," she told PEOPLE back in Aug. 2019. "I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan."

Since the coronavirus turned into a pandemic and caused everyone to quarantine, the two have been living in a renovated farmhouse in New York. Seyfried said that she has her mom currently living with them and confessed that she loves it because it's like having a "third parent." "When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early."

"These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]," she explained. "And you know what? Our family's still together. I definitely think my marriage is even stronger. This [pandemic] is hard for people."

Since being a mother, the 34-year-old admits that she wants to understand and know more about herself so that she can be a shining example for her kids. Although she grew up a certain way, she said that she wants to change some of that for her kids. "I really don't have any excuses anymore to be lazy about who I am or who I want to be. I've learned that there are some ways that I was raised that I don't want to raise her. Just little things here and there. And I've learned that presence is everything."