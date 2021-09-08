Alicia Vikander Welcomes Baby With Michael Fassbender

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander revealed that she and her husband Michael Fassbender welcomed their first child earlier this year. The low-key couple has always kept their relationship and private life out of the news, but Vikander is playing a mother in her new film, Blue Bayou, so she opened up to PEOPLE about how her new little one affected how she approached the role and how being a mother will inform her work going forward. “I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” the Tomb Raider star explained. “That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

When asked how her life has changed the most since giving birth, Vikander kept mum. “No, I think I’ll wait with that one,” she said. “I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything.” Vikander and Fassbender met In 2014 while filming The Light Between Oceans, where they played husband and wife. After falling in love on set, they married in Ibiza in 2017. Vikander spoke to Vogue in 2018, and she said that she was “more happy and content than I’ve ever been” since tying the knot.

In the Vogue Interview, Vikander called Fassbender “one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with” and explained that despite having years more experience as an actor, he was never condescending towards her and often asked for her advice. “Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts,” she said. “He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing.”

“Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course, it’s something you enjoy talking about,” The Green Knight actress concluded. After Blue Bayou, Vikander will hopefully star in the long-awaited Tomb Raider sequel. In a new interview with Collider, Vikander said that she would have said there definitely will be a Tomb Raider 2 before the coronavirus pandemic began. “And now I think it’s a yes still. It’s not greenlit, but the script is in the making. And I think everyone is excited, and I would love to revisit Lara again,” she said.

Vikander later said the script was worked on very recently. “It’s really now when the world is up and running again, and Misha is on board and she’s working on the script right now,” she said, referring to director Mischa Green. “So I’m very excited to sort of read something very soon.”