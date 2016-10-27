Michael Fassbender Opens Up About His Relationship With Alicia Vikander

(Photo: Getty / Karwai Tang)

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are one of Hollywood‘s biggest couples, but you might not have even known they were dating. The two are notoriously close-lipped about their private lives, but Fassbender recently opened up about his relationship while promoting his film The Light Between Oceans, which Vikander also stars in.

“Is it hard for you when everyone wants to ask you about [Alicia]?” PEOPLE reports Good Morning Britain‘s Richard Arnold as asking Fassbender on Wednesday.

“It’s not really difficult. I just answer what I choose to answer and don’t answer other things,” the actor responded. “It just happened, I’m glad it happened, and you know it is what it is.”

The two actors met while working on the film in 2014, in which they play an island-dwelling couple who discovers a baby washed ashore in a rowboat, and the pair previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about falling in love on set.

“It wasn’t the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love,” Fassbender explained. “There is an element of separation there. If I’m playing a murderer, I don’t go out and start murdering people.”

“And I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander added. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”