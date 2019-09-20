Alanis Morisette Posts Sweet Photo of Her Breastfeeding Newborn Son in Bed With Family

Alanis Morisette is giving fans a candid look into her family life with newborn son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Jagged Little Pill artist and mom of three took to Instagram to share an early morning photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn, with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway and son Ever Imre, 8, and daughter Onyx Solace, 3, enjoying a little family bonding time.

“Mornings. [Exhausted Bliss],” Morisette captioned the sweet snap, in which she smiled for the camera while snuggling baby Winter.

Meanwhile, Morisette and Treadway’s other two children sleepily smiled on as they cuddled in the blankets.

The photo garnered plenty of reactions from the singer’s 446,000 Instagram followers, many of whom praised her for not shying away from showing the realities of being a mother, including breastfeeding.

“OMG ALL OF THIS,” one person wrote, another simply adding that hashtag “truth.”

“There is so much beauty in reality,” a third added.

“This is the ‘Instagram’ i like: real life,” commented one fan. “Thank you.”

“Oh the realness of this moment,” wrote a fifth. “Right behind you in the baby bliss portal!”

The Thursday post was not the first time that Morisette has shared an image of herself breastfeeding Winter since she and Treadway welcomed him on Aug. 8, 2019. In a Sept. 2 post, Morissette shared an image of what she called “the fourth trimester,” showing herself breastfeeding as her husband sweetly kissed the back of Winter’s head. She added a number of hashtags, including “skin to skin,” “foundation for the rest of your life,” and “attachment exploration identity competence.”

Prior to that, the singer had posted another breastfeeding photo on Aug. 17, just nine days after Winter’s birth. Captioning the photo “snug as a bug in a milky rug,” Morisette used the opportunity normalize breastfeeding, adding the hashtags “World Breastfeeding Month” and “not always easy peasy.”

The Jagged Little Pill artist has long been an advocate for destigmatizing various parts of motherhood, speaking out about her postpartum depression to PEOPLE in 2017 after the birth of her first two children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move… It’s very isolating,” she said. “The stigma remains in a really big way. There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.’”