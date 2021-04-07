Adam Levine Wears Dress to Match His Wife and Daughters in Adorable Photo

✖

Adam Levine wasn't about to let wife Behati Prinsloo have all the fun when it came to matching with their daughters! The Maroon 5 frontman rocked a tie-dye maxi dress to match 3-year-old daughter Gio Grace in a photo shared to Instagram Tuesday, holding hands with his mini as well as his wife, who sported a similar summer dress that matched 4-year-old daughter Dusty Rose's. "Girls just wanna have fun," Levine cheekily captioned the shot, adding a nail painting emoji to show he's not afraid to get in touch with his feminine side.

The "She Will Be Loved" singer's followers were in love with the shot, and praised him for being the ultimate "girl dad" in the comments. "I love this picture for so many reasons! You are an awesome daddy and hubby!!!" one person gushed, as another one declared the photo "the cutest thing I’ve seen all day!" A third fan let the singer know that they loved the picture "with all [their] heart."

After stepping down from The Voice in 2019, Levine shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that while he did miss bantering back and forth with fellow coach Blake Shelton, he was happy to be able to spend time with his young daughters and wife. "I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever," he said at the time. "Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little." He continued of his girls, "I'm obsessed with them. I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person."

In April 2020, Levine told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show that Prinsloo wasn't ready to expand their family any further with two kids under five. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f—ing face, because she’s not ready," he joked. "We're good. We've got two kids." Prinsloo herself told DeGeneres in 2019 on her show that while she and her husband initially wanted five kids, she now wanted "maybe like three or four," joking, "Adam can't have everything. I'm carrying them."