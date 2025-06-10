Actress/Singer Welcomes Baby No. 2

Yuko Oshima is officially a mom of two!

The Japanese actress and former AKB48 member announced on Monday, May 26 that she recently welcomed her second child with her husband, actor Hayashi Kento.

“We are pleased to announce that we have welcomed a new life into our lives,” a translated statement shared to Oshima’s Instagram account read. “Both mother and child are healthy and we are happy to be able to announce this to you all safely.”

The statement continued, “We are very grateful to the doctors who took care of us, to all the people involved who understood and cooperated with us, and to our family, friends, and those around us who supported us.”

As Oshima and Hayashi adjust to their lives as parents of two, the statement added that they “can’t wait to see the future we will be building with our children. We hope you will continue to watch over us with kindness until the day we can meet you all again.”

The post – which did not share further details, including when Oshima gave birth or the little one’s gender or name – was met with congratulatory messages from the couple’s fellow stars and fans. Former AKB48 member Minami Takahashi commented, “Wow! Congratulations!” Katini Yamaoka added, “Congratulations beautiful Yuko!” One fan commented, “Wow! Your second child Congratulations!!!”

Oshima and Hayashi are also parents to a baby they welcomed in early 2023. The couple, who keep details of their homelife private, sparked romance after co-starring on the 2019 NHK drama Scarlet. After they began dating in the summer following the drama’s conclusion, they announced in July 2021 that they were set to marry.

“I am happy to be able to make such an announcement and would appreciate it greatly if you were happy (to hear it) too,” they said. “As we spent time together, we realized we have become such an important part of each other’s life that we could continue to support each other and walk beside each other in the future.”

Oshima is a model, actress, and singer who was previously a member of idol girl group AKB48. On the screen, she has starred in films and series including Pale Moon, Denji Sentai Megaranger, and Go Home, among others. Hayashi is also an actor who has appeared in titles such as Ossan’s Love, Parasite in Love, and Batterî.