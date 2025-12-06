Actress Shares Baby Bump Photos as She Announces Pregnancy

Actress Ali Cobrin is pregnant.

The Look: The Series star shared on Instagram that she and husband Zak Resnick are expecting their second baby in February.

“Baby #2 coming to a theatre near you!” Cobrin, 36, wrote. “Feb 2026.” She also posted a series of photos showing off her baby bump, as well as her first child preparing to be a big sibling, reading a Waiting for Baby book. Cobrin has also been plenty busy since announcing her pregnancy last month, as she’s been promoting her new Great American Family Christmas film, The Christmas Spark, so it makes sense that she wanted to announce before starting press for it.

Cobrin and Resnick tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rocky, in 2023. She frequently shows off her baby girl on Instagram, including celebrating her second birthday in July. Now Rocky is going to be a big sister to a little sister or little brother, and since Cobrin and Resnick are kicking off the year with a new baby, their house is definitely going to be celebrating more than just 2026.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, Cobrin can currently be seen in the GAF movie The Christmas Spark with Mario Lopez. It premiered on Nov. 28 and centers on a passed-over corporate lawyer (Lopez) who joins his small town’s fire department at Christmastime, “where he competes with a fallen hero’s son – and finds unexpected sparks with his widowed mom (Cobrin).”

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Cobrin is best known for her role as Kari Baxter in the Prime Video family drama The Baxters. Additional credits include My Birthday Romance, Deadly Matrimony, The Iron Orchard, One Last Night, Outlaw, The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story, A Beautiful Now, Neighbors, and American Reunion, among others.

With baby Cobrin-Resnick making its way into the world in a matter of months, Cobrin is going to be even busier and not just because of acting. It can be assumed she’ll be taking some time off to focus on her family, so fans shouldn’t be expecting any new projects for quite some time once the baby is here. But people can get into the holiday spirit now with The Christmas Spark, which will probably have a few reruns throughout the month. It’s also available to stream on FRNDLY TV and The Roku Channel.