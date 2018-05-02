Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Writing Will and Planning Funeral Amid Cancer Crisis

Abby Lee Miller is reportedly preparing for the worst in her battle with cancer, planning her funeral and getting her will in order.

Miller was diagnosed with a fast-growing cancer known as Burkitt lymphoma on Wednesday, April 18, after a number of health complications and an emergency surgery. Now, according to a report by Radar Online, the Dance Moms star has “been getting her business affairs in order.”

“Abby Lee’s deciding who gets what in her will,” a source told the outlet. “She made a few friends in prison and she’d like to reward them. It’s a very sad, scary time for Abby Lee. She’s never felt so alone!”

“Abby Lee’s trying to stay strong but she can’t get through the day without crying,” added the insider. “She doesn’t seem to think there’s much hope.”

Another source had previously told the publication that Miller was doing her best to stay strong, though the timing of her diagnosis was weighing on her. She was released from prison at the end of March in order to finish her sentence in a halfway house, but within weeks she was too sick to move.

“She’s strong, but not good,” the source revealed. “It’s bad and very aggressive. She is devastated because she has just been released, and now this. She feels cursed.”

“From what I understand, she is getting her affairs in order. She has no family. Everything will go to her close inner circle. She doesn’t think she is going to make this,” they continued.

The diagnosis may get Miller out of the halfway house for good, as the 51-year-old will be in the hospital for a long time going forward.

“Abby Lee’s medical situation may require her to stay in the hospital for at least another month,” a source said. “She will likely not have to make up the time.”

“Being hospitalized with severe and aggressive cancer is far worse than having to eat bad food and hang out with newly released prisoners all day long,” they said.

Miller posted a selfie from her hospital bed on Instagram last week, covering her mouth with her hand, which was attached to an IV.

“So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action,” she wrote. “So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for prayers and love!”