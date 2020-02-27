Brandon Jenner, Wife Cayley Stoker Welcome Twin Boys

Congratulations are in order for Brandon Jenner and his wife Cayley Stoker. On Wednesday, Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, announced that the couple had officially welcomed twin sons Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner. The little ones join Jenner's 4-year-old daughter Eva, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah Felder.

"[Cayley Stoker] [Brandon Jenner] are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!" Thompson shared the exciting news. "Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner - already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family - with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable!"

The announcement was made alongside the first photos of the two bundles of joy, including images of Jenner cuddling with his twins.

According to TMZ, the couple reportedly welcomed their sons on Wednesday, Feb. 19. At the time of the reporter, the couple had registered birth certificates for the twins with Los Angeles County records, which revealed their birth date.

Their births came just six months after the couple announced that they were expecting, telling PEOPLE in August that they were "near the end of the first trimester" at 12 weeks and that they were "madly in love and we are very excited about this!"

"WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!!" they later shared the news on Instagram. "Telling our friends and family about the news has been one of the best experiences of our lives. It's just pure joy all around. Lots of love from Cayley and I."

Not long after sharing that announcement, the couple revealed that they had even more exciting news. On Jan. 25, the couple shared that they were engaged, announcing just a day later that they had already tied the knot, Jenner calling Stoker his "beautiful wife" in a birthday post.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley," he wrote. "I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!!"

"I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out," he added. "Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do."