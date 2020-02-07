Ashley Graham Shares Tender Breastfeeding Photo of Son Issac: 'So Many Reasons to Be Grateful'

New mom Ashley Graham is continuing to dote on her "beautiful" son Isaac Menelik Giovanni. On Tuesday, just two weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Justin Ervin, the supermodel, 32, shared an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding her little boy, sharing an equally heart touching captioning about the impact Isaac has had on her life.

"I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we're family forever,'" she recalled. "I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is."

Graham concluded the post by thanking her husband and son "for being my favorite [Pretty Big Deal podcast] guests so far" after they appeared on the podcast that same day.

Graham's intimate look at motherhood was immediately applauded by fans, who have followed along with Graham’s pregnancy journey.

"I'm crying this is so beautiful," celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan wrote.

"Yasssss nursing pic for the win," commented a second.

"Just wanna cry looking at this," added Helena Christensen.

"I can't love this enough!!" wrote someone else. "Congratulations you guys!! He is perfect!!!"

After subtly confirming in late January that she and Ervin had welcomed their little one into the world, Graham opened up about the moment during Tuesday's episode of the Pretty Big Deal podcast, revealing that she had a natural at home water birth.

"If I would have had the birth at the hospital, I think anxiety would have been through the roof," Graham shared. "But because I was here, the lights were dim, it was a chill environment, I got to eat whatever food I wanted to, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool."

"Seeing you with tears in your eyes and saying 'I can see his head' gave me so much strength to just push him out, and I really needed that," she added of the special moment.

It was also during Tuesday's podcast that the couple revealed their little one's name, which holds special meaning.

"Everything in his name is pointing to legacy," Ervin said, revealing that they chose Menelik because it means "son of the wise" and Giovanni because it is a nod to Graham's grandfather and the founder of a church where both of Ervin's parents were "saved and baptized."