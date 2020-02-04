Ashley Graham Introduces Newborn Son in Sweet Video, Reveals His Name

Ashley Graham has been open about her pregnancy on social media but since giving birth Jan. 18, she and her husband Justin Ervin were pretty quiet — until Tuesday, when they revealed their son's name during an episode of her podcast Pretty Big Deal. The new mom and dad announced that they named their newborn Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin as they recalled the special day. In a sweet Instagram post, the model shared a video of herself and Ervin reflecting on the moment she gave birth, toward the end, and the moment their son was laying on her chest.

In the caption, she revealed details of that day saying she gave birth at home, alongside her husband, and was in labor for six hours. Several of her celebrity friends shared their love in the comments section. In fact, Katie Couric highlighted the fact that their conversation was so detailed that the longtime journalist said she felt like she was there.

"Congrats! So sweet. I feel like I was there! (Don't worry I wasn't..) [red heart emoji]," Couric wrote.

Fellow model friend Lily Aldridge posted, "Crying so beautiful," as well as a second post that read, "Congratulations!"

Another fellow model Brooklyn Decker recalls it being a joyous moment saying, "The most incredible experience. So happy for you guys."

Just ahead of their special announcement, Graham took to social media again to share a sweet photo of her and Ervin's hands as they held their son's after allowing themselves a few weeks of privacy as a family before breaking the exciting news.

Graham did say that giving natural child birth put her in a state of empowerment as a woman. "Now, I have to say now though that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do. Like, there's nothing that could come way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours, naturally," she said.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty.