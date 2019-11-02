Zooey Deschanel Shows off Her Catwoman Look Alongside ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott’s Batman

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott went with a heroic couples costume for their Halloween this year. The actress and the Property Brothers star went as Catwoman and Batman during the spooky holiday, as they attended Scott’s older brother, J.D.’s wedding reception. J.D. married fiancée, Annalee Belle Tuesday in a Vintage-themed ceremony filled with costumes and period decorations.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman,” Deschanel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Only for the nuptials of [JD] and [Annalee] could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union!”

The actress shared an adorable photo of herself and Scott in character during the party. She also shared a photo of the happy coupe, showing off Belle and J.D’s colorful outfits, as well as the festive decorations for the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Nov 1, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Both Belle and J.D. took to the comments section of the heartwarming post to send love to Deschanel.

“We’re so so happy you were able to be there with us! Your costumes were great!” Belle wrote.

J.D. also commented, writing: “Cat-Woman! My nemesis. Damn you and your charming personality and amazing costume. Curses for sneaking onto the guest list and making my family so happy. You may have won this one but we shall meet again.”

Deschanel and Scott made their relationship public with Halloween Horror Nights Instagram photos they shared on Oct. 20. The pair met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August and then sparked dating rumors after being seen in public together multiple times in September.

The pair were spotted together for a date night in the audience of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars.

“I am seeing someone. I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that,” Scott told Us Weekly in September. “It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel was previously married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and son Charlie Wolf, 2. Pechenik filed for divorce on Oct. 22.