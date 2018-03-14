Zayn Malik Cuts Social Media Ties With Gigi Hadid and Mom

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid shocked fans everywhere on Tuesday when they announced that they had broken up after more than two years together, and it seems Malik is already avoiding any future notifications from his ex on social media.

The singer has unfollowed Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram, further confirming the sad truth that yes, Zigi has split. As of right now, both Yolanda and Hadidi still follow Malik on Instagram, though it’s unclear how much longer that will be the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Malik and Hadid often appeared on each others’ social media accounts, Yolanda also posted about Malik, sharing her pride in his accomplishments.

Malik last appeared on Hadid’s Instagram in January on his birthday.

“Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday. Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x,” Hadid wrote along with a series of loved-up photos.

Malik, meanwhile, has been posting a slew of shirtless snaps since the pair announced their breakup. One post read, “When Life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f—ing face.”

After a report circulated with the news, Malik and Hadid confirmed their split themselves on Twitter in a pair of statements.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul,” Malik shared. “I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all.”

Hadid’s statement read, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. x G.”

Photo Credit: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com