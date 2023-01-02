YouTuber Reveals Split From Husband After 4 Years of Marriage and 3 Kids

YouTube star Acacia Brinley has broken up with her husband Jairus Kersey, she announced last week. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Brinley flippantly confirmed that she and Kersey have split, apparently responding to rumors on social media. She seemed unable to give more details – possibly out of shock.

"Yes, I'm single. I have been single for a bit," Brinley wrote. Yes, I have all my kiddos. No, I do not have a story time. And yes, I don't know what else to say." Brinley added this caption to a set of four selfies, all showing her in a grainy photo filter. She also added a comment asking rapper Yung Gravy to "hit me up." However, Instagram Story posts at the time showed Brinley agonizing over how to share this news.

Brinley's Story included screenshots of her text message exchanges with friends, wondering how best to break the news of her breakup to her 1.8 million Instagram followers. These texts also reference Yung Gravy along with the fact that Brinley is "ready to mingle." The 25-year-old influencer has three children with Kersey, so she may be targeting Yung Gravy due to his self-professed love of "milfs."

Brinley was extremely active on YouTube and Instagram up until October of 2021, when she took a prolonged break from social media. Last month, she shared a highlight reel of her time away on TikTok, writing: "While I've been away. Lots of joy, lots of loss. Just happy to be here."

In another post two days later, Brinley explained that she was "trying to think of ways that I can appropriately talk about this – and, like, what's going on in my life, but at the moment, one, I'm not necessarily ready, but two: it's so much of an active situation, and I want to be very respectful of somebody who's very much an active part of my life. I want to be respectful of what they're going through."

@acaciakers Replying to @mmmdizzy very thankful for the support i have with my friends and family. I dont want this situation to be taken advantage of or used to put anyone down. I just want health & healing for everyone involved♥️ it’s difficult to find quiet moments but i hope this gave some insight and i would really appreciate privacy until im ready to talk about it. Being a full time mom is no joke & im just trying my best. ♬ original sound – Cacia

"What I can say and what I can share is that me and the kids are OK, and we're just trying to enjoy Christmas the best that we can and take care of ourselves – or myself – the best that I can, so I can be the best mom I can be," she went on. "And a lot of change is happening, a lot of new things are happening, it's quite scary, but I will let everyone know when I'm ready to."

Brinley has been sharing her slice-of-life videos and vlogs online for nearly a decade now, and fans have watched her relationship with Kersey devlop since before they were married. So far, she has not shared more details and Kersey has not spoken out publicly.