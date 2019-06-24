YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Say They Got Engaged

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are engaged, Mongeau revealed on social media.

The couple was in Las Vegas celebrating Mongeau’s 21st birthday when Paul proposed.

“I’m engaged [Jake Paul],” Mongeau captioned a video of her enormous diamond ring on her Instagram Story.

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she also tweeted. “i’m……. engaged………………”

When asked if the engagement was a joke, she replied, “it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f—.”

Paul, 22, has yet to post about the engagement news on Twitter, although shortly before the celebrations began, the controversial YouTuber wrote that he didn’t know if he was “ready for vegas with tana for her 21st…”

Mongeau, who is currently filming a reality show with MTV that centers around her milestone birthday, shared a video fo a giant cake, which was topped with a giant prop diamond ring and the words, “Will you marry me, Tana?” written on it.

Paul apparently went all out for the special occasion, as he also gifted her a Mercedes shortly before.

“dreams do come true, kids,” Mongeau wrote on social media after receiving the car. “never stop fighting for what u want. THANKS DADDY [Jake Paul] 😉 😉 😉 ;).”

dreams do come true, kids. never stop fighting for what u want. THANKS DADDY @jakepaul 😉 😉 😉 😉 pic.twitter.com/UdyO9wu4yY — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 23, 2019

She does not have a driver’s license but has been posting videos in which prominent YouTubers, including Paul, teach her how to drive.

Prior to their relationship, Mongeau had been in a relationship with Bella Thorne. Shortly after that, she was in a relationship with Brad Sousa. Mongeau and Paul have been dating for the past couple months.

Although Mongeau and Paul claim to have gotten engaged, many of their fans are not so certain, as their relationship status has never been clear. Shortly after they started posting videos together, Paul admitted in one that their relationship was “real, but it’s also not.”

“This whole thing with Tana is like escalating. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s real, but it’s also not. But it also is, so it’s weird, man. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. Stay tuned,” he said in a video uploaded May 9.

In a video uploaded June 6, Josh Peck asked Mongeau whether they were actually together. “I don’t know. Sometimes,” she said, laughing. “I feel like that’s such a YouTube answer.”