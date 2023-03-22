'Young and the Restless' Star Proposes to Girlfriend on 'The Talk': 'She Said Yes!'

The Young and the Restless star Michael Graziadei got creative when it came to popping the question to longtime girlfriend Lauren Carey. The actor, 43, who plays Daniel Romalotti on the CBS daytime soap, decided to make his move during an appearance on The Talk Tuesday, where he and his The Young and the Restless co-stars Camryn Grimes, Bryton James and Christel Khalil were celebrating the long-running show's 50th anniversary.

Graziadei mentioned that Carey, with whom he shares 1-year-old twin boys Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde, had just celebrated her birthday, bringing her out on stage to introduce her to the audience. "This is my beautiful girlfriend, Lauren," he said. "We've spent the better half of 10 years together ... She's given me beautiful twins, and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday."

Getting down on one knee, Graziadei then asked Carey to be his bride. "So I was thinking, you know, how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. So, I was wondering," he continued, "if you would marry me?" As the crowd cheered, Graziadei confirmed, "Is that a yes? She said yes!" Carey then quipped while looking at James and Khalil, "I guess I can thank you two for this 'cause he can afford the ring now."

Carey also joked that she figured it was "never gonna happen" after 10 years with her beau, but that she was "very happy obviously" to have him finally ask her to be his bride. The Talk's Sheryl Underwood then asked the actor what was going through his mind during the moment he asked the big question, to which he jokingly responded, "I really have to pee." As the audience laughed, Carey responded, "This is the man I'm marrying."

Carey and Graziadei have been through a lot in the last year after welcoming their twins in August 2021. "On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen [Carey] and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team," Graziadei wrote on Instagram at the time. "Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible."