Younes Bendijma Was ‘Always Supposed to Be’ Kourtney Kardashian’s Rebound, Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima has come to an end, but it appears like neither party is too broken up about it.

“Younes was always supposed to be a rebound,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday of the 25-year-old model’s relationship with the reality star following her split with ex Scott Disick. The two first got together in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, she revealed on her family’s E! reality series.

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems. Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break but were not officially over.”

News of the split made headlines Tuesday when steamy photos of Bendjima and another woman were published by TMZ. The photos, the source said, were the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.

“Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together,” the source said.

After photos of Bendjima with the other woman surfaced, he clapped back at critics on Instagram.

“I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” he captioned photos of his friend ground enjoying their Mexican vacation. “I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my Lord Have a wonderful day.”

He also denied the photos of him and the other woman were romantic, writing on his Instagram Story, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more.”

But Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian wasn’t buying it. As first captured by Comments By Celebs, Kim commented on The Shade Room’s post of his statement, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip’ [lying emoji].”

