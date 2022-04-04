‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan and His Wife Mark Major Milestone Together

Fresh on the heels of another record-setting year for his hit drama series Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan recently marked another major milestone, this one in his personal life. In late March, the Yellowstone creator and his wife, Nicole Sheridan, marked 10 years of being together, the couple having tied the knot in 2013 after dating for some time.

To mark the special occasion, Nicole took to social media with an adorable throwback photo snapped a decade ago. In the image, she and her now-husband sat side-by-side, with Sheridan draping his arm across Nicole’s shoulders. Nicole captioned the sweet snapshot, “10 yrs ago today,” adding a number of hashtags, including “date night.” The post sparked plenty of comments, with Yellowstone‘s Mo Brings Plenty writing, “Happy Belated Anniversary from Mo!” Rita Wilson, who stars in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883, commented, “This is awesome,” with fellow 1883 star Eric Nelsen adding, “10 years and still look the same” alongside a white heart emoji.

Nicole and Sheridan tied the knot in 2013. Together, they share son Gus, whom they welcomed in 2013 shortly after the couple married. Gus has appeared in a number of Nicole’s Instagram posts, including a sweet 2022 Christmas photo featuring the entire family. He also appeared in a February post alongside his parents, the family donning cowboy hats as Nicole wrote, “honoring and preserving a true western legacy.”

Nicole is a model and actor. Taste of Country reported she previously modeled for outlets like Vogue and Marie Claire. Her acting credits include titles like How I Met Your Mother. Modeling and acting aside, Nicole is also a real-life cowgirl, having spent much of her childhood at her grandparents’ home in Wyoming and riding horses. In December 2020, she even won the Careity Foundation team ride.

Sheridan, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for being the creator of Yellowstone, the hit Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network series that centers around the Dutton family ranch. The success and popularity of the series have sparked several spinoffs, including the recently debuted 1883. Yellowstone is available for streaming with a Paramount+ subscription or for free on Pluto TV.