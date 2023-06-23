Why Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Is Asking for $248K Per Month in Divorce

Kevin Costner's divorce is messy. And despite an ironclad prenuptial agreement, The Bodyguard star may be dishing out a lot of money on a monthly basis for his three minor children…at least if his estranged wife, Christine, has it her way. After 27 years together, the two are going their separate ways, and not in an amicable fashion. Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Christine is asking for $248k a month in child support. She alleges that, with Costner's permission, the family accountant provided her with the family's income and expense report for 2022, and the monthly amount she's requesting is well within reason.

According to her account, the Yellowstone star's income from all sources in 2022 was $19,517,064. Christina claims the family's expenses, excluding taxes, were $6,645,285 and that, after all, expenses and taxes, the family's net income for the year 2022 was $7,595,520. Upkeep for their various homes is estimated to be $2 million annually.

"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way. It's important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude," Christine said in court documents. "I understand that guideline child support based on Kevin's income in 2022 would be $152,681 per month. As set forth above, the amount needed to maintain the children's current lifestyle is $332,264 per month, which is 60% of what our family spent."

She continued: "Although it is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle, I am requesting that the Court order [Costner] pay me $248,000 per month in child support."

Costner reportedly has already paid Christina a $1 million cash settlement and has agreed to pay $30k a month in child support. A ruling has yet to be determined.