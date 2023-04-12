Why Eva Mendes Won't Attend Red Carpet Events With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling don't often make public appearances like other celebrity couples, and that is no mistake. In a recent comment thread on Instagram, Mendes explained that she and Gosling have avoided red-carpet events together on purpose in order to keep some aspects of their private lives to themselves. At least one fan will be disappointed by this news.

Mendes made an Instagram post on Monday looking back on the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines – the first movie she appeared in with Gosling. The post was about their on-screen chemistry and "magic," and many fans chimed in with their own perceptions of that relationship. One person wrote: "I really hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you [with] Ryan. I know, I'm a selfish and probably I dreamer [sic], but I will never stop to dream about it!!"

Mendes answered this comment with a surprising revelation. She wrote: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you. But we don't do those things together. Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there." She then added: " oh wait -for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

Fans asked Mendes what she meant in follow-up comments while others responded on her behalf. A while later, Mendes returned to the thread where people were saying she was "not comfortable" sharing her private life on the red carpet. She added: "By 'not comfortable,' I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I'm still dying to do another movie with him though."

Mendes and Gosling got together in 2011 after filming The Place Beyond the Pines, but that's not where they met as she pointed out in her post. Mendes was previously in a long-term relationship with filmmaker George Augusto, while Gosling had previously dated Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams.

In 2014, Gosling and Mendes had their first daughter and in 2016 they had their second. Beyond that, there is little information about their romance or their personal life available to fans. Clearly, Mendes hopes to keep it that way. Mendes has no upcoming projects announced according to IMDb, but Gosling will be in theaters on July 21, 2023, in Barbie.