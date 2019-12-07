Wendy Williams’ Thoughts on Justin Timberlake’s Apology Have Her Viewers Shaking Their Heads

Wendy Williams covered Justin Timberlake‘s public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel this week, but viewers were divided. Many thought that Williams was the wrong person to evaluate Timberlake and Biel’s marriage from afar, given her own issues in recent years. Now, Williams is tangled up in the story and taking backlash as well.

Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright a few weeks ago, and story has taken on a life of its own. After mounting speculation from fans, Timberlake published an apology, writing on Instagram that he “drank way too much that night” but that “nothing happened” between him and Wainwright.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he added.

Pot, kettle?? You have a lot of nerve when your husband had a whole other family on you. IJS… — Tinkerbell 1978 (@1978_tinkerbell) December 6, 2019

Williams, for one, was not impressed. She speculated that the apology must mean Timberlake and Biel are not doing well after all of this controversy.

“[Timberlake’s apology brought] more light to the fact your marriage must be in scrambles right now,” she said.

For many viewers, this struck the wrong chord. Regardless of their opinions on Timberlake and his photos with Wainwright, they though Williams had gone a little too far in condemning him.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself for your gossip on Justin Timberlake and wife,” one person tweeted at Williams. “Who cares what you think and you should know marriage is something you have to work on and you talking so publicly about something you really know nothing about disgraces you.”

“Face your domestic problems with your cheating husband 1st before you start criticising Justin Timberlake and Jessica that are happily married unlike your broken home where you have a husband impregnating other woman and your son acting a thug,” added another person.

Williams has had her own marital and familial issues in recent years, including a cheating scandal that ended with her husband, Kevin Hunter, impregnating another woman. At the time, Williams was not living with Hunter or their son, but instead staying at a sober house nearby to work on her addiction to cocaine and alcohol.

Williams filed for divorce earlier this year and is keeping her personal life mostly to herself when she can. In the meantime, Timberlake is attempting to do the same and is still working on Palmer in New Orleans with Wainwright and other A-list cast members.