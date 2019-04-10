Wendy Williams: Possible Divorce Could Lead to Mistress Payment Disclosure

A potential divorce for Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter could reveal just how much money Hunter has spent on his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.

According to a top divorce lawyer who spoke to Page Six, should Williams and her husband of nearly 22-years choose to separate, divorce proceedings could reveal some unsavory details regarding Hunter’s rumored affair of 10-years, including just how much he has spent on his mistress and where that money has gone.

Hunter and Hudson reportedly welcomed a child together on or around March 25 in Philadelphia.

“If Kevin is this baby’s father, it affects things. If he spent a lot of money on this woman, a judge can concede that’s a wasteful dissipation [spending marital funds in a frivolous manner],” the lawyer said.

Although Williams and Hunter have not officially split and they have not started any divorce proceedings, Williams had claimed in her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got The Heat that she would leave her husband if he got another woman pregnant, and it was recently alleged that the birth of Hudson’s child has left the couple “exploring” divorce.

According to sources, the wish for separation is nearly one-sided, though, as Hunter “has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives,” but the Ask Wendy author “has begged Kevin to stay with her.”

Should the couple divorce, a major obstacle in the proceedings would be their work relationship, as they both own Wendy Williams Productions, which produces Williams’ daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show. According to the lawyer, a likely scenario would see one of them “buy the other out as part of a divorce settlement.”

“Obscene spending that the wife knows about is just too bad for her,” the lawyer added, referencing the recent $40,000 watch Hunter purchased for her. “Obscene spending that has been hidden could signal a wasteful dissipation.”

Among the spending Williams may be unaware of is Hunter’s alleged financial support in Hudson’s many business endeavors, as well as new cars and places of living, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail in 2017.

“Kevin supports Sharina financially. She lives in his place rent-free and he’s bought her various different cars and nice clothes and jewelry,” the source alleged at the time.

A second source later revealed that Hunter had “put her through school to be a massage therapist, he opened a kiosk for her at a mall in North Carolina where she’s from. He helped her set up a jewelry and clothing line online called VISH.”

Currently, neither Williams nor Hunter have commented on the rumored affair or the speculated exploration of divorce.