Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Accused of Poisoning the Talk Show Host

Less than two weeks after she filed for divorce, new reports have surfaced claiming that cops visited Wendy Williams after it was alleged that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter was poisoning her.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, authorities visited the now estranged couple’s residence in January after an anonymous caller claiming to work for Wendy Williams Productions, the couple’s production company, requested a welfare check on the daytime talk show host out of fear that that Hunter was poisoning her.

When two officers arrived at the New Jersey residence, the report states, Hunter was “hesitant” to let them inside and claimed that his wife was recovering from a recent health scare, though he allowed them to enter after the officers explained that it was necessary to see her due to the call.

Williams was found in bed “with the blanket covering from head to toe,” according to the documents,” and Hunter was reluctant to leave her alone with the authorities. After Hunter left the room, Williams informed officers that she was recovering from a broken shoulder and replied, “Well, I’m very popular” when asked if she believed there to be any truth to the poisoning allegation. After the officer repeated the question, Williams became tearful but denied there was any truth to the report and said that she was okay.

At the time of the visit, Williams was on a more than 2-month hiatus from her daytime talk show due to health concerns, as she had recently suffered a fractured shoulder and had been dealing with complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnoses.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” a January statement from The Wendy Williams Show read. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Despite the statement, many believed the true reasoning for her absence to be due to her crumbling relationship with her husband, as at the time rumors began to swirl that Hunter was being unfaithful. Those rumors culminated in Williams’ Thursday, April 11 filing of divorce papers, in which she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Breaking his silence on the filing, Hunter seemingly acknowledged his infidelity, stating, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”