Wells Adams Moving in With Sarah Hyland, Reveals What He’s Most Worried About

Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams began dating last fall, and the couple is now taking a major step and moving in together in Los Angeles.

Adams shared the news on his podcast, Your Favorite Thing, on Friday, July 20, telling co-host Brandi Cyrus that he’s “moving to L.A.”

“Should I just say it? Should I not? It’s gonna come out after. It doesn’t even matter,” he said. “I’m straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go!”

Despite the decision, the reality star admitted he’s a little worried about one thing.

“I’m not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs,” he said. “Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? … [Our bed is] not big enough!”

Adams explained that moving in together seemed like the natural next step in his relationship with Hyland.

“My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady,’” he said. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another.”

As for what Adams is planning to do with his Nashville home, the radio personality admitted he hadn’t quite figured that out yet.

“I don’t know yet. I might Airbnb it,” he shared. “I might just long-term rent it. Problem is, it’s furnished. I’m just gonna leave it. I don’t know. I haven’t gotten that far.”

A source told Us Weekly that Adams and Hyland are in it for the long haul after initially meeting on social media.

“They are extremely serious, and friends expect they’ll be engaged by the end of next year,” the source said. A second insider added of Hyland, “She’s never been this serious about anybody, and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

The couple recently jetted off to Mexico for some sun, documenting their stay on Instagram.

On Sunday, Adams shared a snap of the two standing in front of an ocean of blue water, holding a pair of starfish in front of Hyland as the couple squinted into the sun.

“@sarahhyland wants me to caption this – ‘Starfishing for compliments,’” he wrote.

