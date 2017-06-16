Watch: Tim McGraw Shares Hilarious Advice for a ‘Happy Marriage’

Country singers, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been together for a little more than 20 years and have plenty of ideas when it comes to defining a happy marriage. And after all that time, their ideas are very different from one another.

In an interview with Architectural Digest for the upcoming summer issue featuring their Bahamian vacation home, the country couple played ‘The Newlywed Game.’ But they weren’t exactly winning…

When asked to confess their key to a successful cohabitation, the two split on their takes from the challenging question.

McGraw, 49, joked that the one way to keep your wife happy in life is “just saying ‘yes, ma’am’ a lot.” Of course, Hill, 49, had the opposite view, joking, “Not saying ‘yes’ all the time!”

The two, who were as smitten as teenagers while playing the game, teased and giggled with one another and even got a bit naughty as McGraw said he had to keep his answers “clean.”

The country singers, who fell for each other on the Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, are continuing their love story where it started and heading back on the road with their 66-stop Soul2Soul World Tour, which began April 6.

While the new album marks the first joint record for the couple, they have had many collaborative projects over the span of their careers. They even won Grammys for best country collaboration with vocals in 2001 for their hit “Let’s Make Love,” then again in 2006 for “Like We Never Loved at All.”

