Watch: Prince William and Kate’s Favorite Stay-In Date Night Plans Are So Relatable

The Royals are just like us. Well, no — but yes, really.

In a candid interview with BBC’s Radio 1, Prince William and wife, Kate Middleton opened up about their relationship and spilled the details on everything from their chill nights together to the future King’s infamous dad dancing.

The two revealed that they love to order takeout, especially curry when they are home for the evening and kick it back with HBO’s Game of Thrones or the Showtime critical hit, Homeland.

But if you wonder about delivery to Kensington Palace, William shares that it doesn’t really get ordered to the Palace as he says, “someone goes and picks it up.”

The father of two also shared that they love to lounge in attire that has more comfort than class.

“I’ve got my comfy clothes, yes,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re the same as what you wear though.”

William joked that he would love to show off his dad dancing at Glastonbury, the United Kingdom’s renowned five-day festival celebrating the arts from music, to comedy, theatre and dance, but said he had already gotten in “enough trouble” with his dancing.

If you are curious as to why they opened up so deeply to the radio show, William reveals he is a big fan of BBC Radio 1 and constantly calls in with requests.

