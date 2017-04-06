Watch: Paige and Alberto Del Rio Break Up on ‘Total Divas’

Things took a turn for the worse for WWE couple Paige and Alberto Del Rio on the midseason premiere of Total Divas Wednesday night when the WWE draft placed them both on separate teams.

The draft separated all the WWE Superstars into two teams, SmackDown LIVE and RAW. Del Rio was chosen for SmackDown LIVE and Paige for RAW, and when the 24-year-old heard the news, she got seriously upset.

“Me and Alberto broke up,” Paige said. “It makes me really sad because he’s the only guy I’ve ever loved in my life.”

“You can’t really ask him to have a long-distance relationship where you maybe are only gonna see each other for one day a week,” she added. “Maybe not even that.”

She also told fellow superstar Alicia Fox at the end of the show, “It’s like f–kin’ done.”

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

