Watch: Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Sisters Grill Her on Possible Pregnancy

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s sisters can’t wait for her to get pregnant!

In November, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot in front of nearly 1,000 guests and have since moved to Laredo, Texas, where he works in ministry.

“Married life has been the best thing ever,” Jinger says in a sneak peek clip for the upcoming season of Counting On. “You look amazing,” she tells her husband while he does pushups at home.

The newlyweds are still getting used to their new married life, but her sisters Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jana, would love to see them add a little baby to their family soon.

“So are you pregnant?” 25-year-old Jill asks Jinger via video chat.

“Huh?” Jinger responds with a smile.

“It is very possible that Jinger could be expecting,” explains Joy-Anna, who also asks, “Have you taken a test?”

The new season will document the birth of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s second son, Henry Wilberforce, Joseph Duggar’s courtship with Kendra Caldwell, Jill and Derik Dillard’s return to Central America and Joy-Anna’s engagement.

Counting On returns June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[H/T Twitter / @TheScooponess]

