Watch: Carrie Underwood Surprises Husband’s Fans With Performance

Mike Fisher and the Nashville Predators might have clinched another win in the first round of the playoffs, but Carrie Underwood stole the show.

The country singer took to the ice before the game, wearing her husband’s number 12 jersey, and performed the national anthem. She also rocked blue and gold nails in honor of the team.

Fisher has been playing for their hometown team since 2011.

When Underwood isn’t on the ice to be a supporting wife and all-around superstar, she is slaying motherhood and killing the leg game. To channel the country queen’s lifestyle, be sure to check out her Womanista-approved picks for everything from eye makeup to workout wear.

