Vincent Cassel and Wife Tina Kunakey Expecting First Child Together

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey’s family is growing by one.

The 52-year-old French actor and 21-year-old model are expecting their first child together just months after they tied the knot. The exciting announcement was made via a sweet video posted to Cassel’s Instagram account Tuesday that showed Kunakey sporting a growing baby bump.

“Bonne année Feliz ano novo Happy new year #tellementdechance #danslavieriennestdû #lifeismagicneverforget #goooooooaaaaaaal,” Cassel captioned the post, which translates to “Happy New Year” in French and Portuguese.

Kunakey also shared the news on her own Instagram account, posting a beachside photo of herself sans clothing and posing with a straw hat used to cover her chest, her pregnancy belly on full display.

“HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow,” she wrote alongside the picture.

The couple had initially sparked pregnancy rumors only days ago when they were spotted in Orly, France, with Kunakey sporting what appeared to be a very visible baby bump, which she attempted to conceal beneath an oversized fur coat as she dined with friends for lunch at Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris. The outing followed the couple’s appearance on the red carpet for the L’Empereur De Paris film premiere in Paris, in which Kunakey covered her figure with an all-black ensemble.

The pregnancy announcement comes just four months after the couple said “I do” during an intimate wedding ceremony in France in August. Cassel and Kunakey, who had initially met in 2016, had teased their engagement in May

Prior tying the knot to Kunakey at the city hall in Bidart, France, nearly 500 miles from Paris, Cassel had been married to Monica Bellucci from 1993 until their separation in 2013. Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy in August for the issue in which he and Kunakey appeared on the cover, the Black Swan actor revealed that never thought he’d remarry.

“I thought: I was married, I have two little girls, I did what I had to do; so I will be single,” he said. “It was fun but after a while I realized that my life was empty. I did not expect to meet someone, but it happened. And this woman is much younger than I would have imagined.”

Cassel also revealed at the time that she and Kunakey already had babies on the mind, the actor stating that “children are the most wonderful thing that exists…they help me understand myself.”

The little one will be the third child for Cassel, who shares daughters Deva, 14, and Léonie, 8, with his ex-wife.