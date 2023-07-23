Actor Reveals Polyamorous Relationship

Our Flag Means Death actor Vico Ortiz is opening up about their romantic life. The actor, whostars as the non-binary pirate Jim on Max's pirate comedy, is flying the polyamorous flag. The star, who also acts in The Sex Lives of College Girls, recently shared on Instagram that they are in a polyamorous relationship.

Ortiz, who goes by they/them pronouns, opened up about their romantic life alongside a gallery of images revealing their two partners, Ane Hernandez (they/them) and Jack Qu'emi (they/them), and highlighting their relationships. Ortiz explained in the caption, "to be held, loved and cared for by these humans has been such a transcendental journey. A journey I'II never tire of." Ortiz said they are "loving in ways I never thought possible" and they are "learning, unlearning, building and deconstructing like never before. I am forever thankful for being polyamorous and its invitation to look compassionately within, to creatively, with care and genuine earnestness go beyond the binary to nurture these sublime dynamics."

The actor, who has posted photos of their partner Hernandez in the past and officially debuted their relationship with Qu'emi on April 30, went on to thank A Klass "for capturing these moments. Thank you for your care and kindness throughout this process." In a message to their partners, Ortiz added, "and to these gorgeous souls I get to share time and space with... l'II get more mushy later."

In the Sunday post, Ortiz also shared a screenshot from their recent interview with Polyamory and Proud, the actor telling the account that polyamory has "challenged old patterns I had around communication" and has taught them "how to hold space for growth with compassion and curiosity and to be kind as I dismantle my own shame and guilt." Ortiz added, "It's been a long journey. I still have so much to unlearn and learn, heal and build. But what a gratifying journey it has been."

Ortiz is best known for their portrayal of Jim, the gender-bending pirate on Our Flag Means Death. Speaking about the part in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ortiz said when they "first read the script, I cried. I was like, 'I can't believe that I'm not even asking for this to be a thing...' It felt incredible." The actor's other credits include Starz's Vida, Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, and S.O.Z.: Soldados o Zombies.