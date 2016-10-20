Vanilla Ice Getting Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

Vanilla Ice’s wife files for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage. https://t.co/UkowpRzbp2 pic.twitter.com/kLUumM9PGD— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 20, 2016
Vanilla Ice’s wife, Laura Van Winkle, has filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage.
The rapper’s wife filed paperwork in a Florida court on Tuesday, according to ET.
The Grammy-nominated performer, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, shares two teenage daughters with his now-estranged wife, 18-year-old Dusti Rain and 16-year-old KeeLee Breeze.
The “Ice Ice Baby” singer competed on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.