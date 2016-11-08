‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Husband Mike Address Split Rumors

(Photo: Twitter / @allthingsRH)

Vanderpump Rules star Mike Shay is “not missing!”

Shay and his wife Scheana spoke out on social media Monday afternoon addressing recent rumors, E! News reports.

“I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” Mike wrote on Instagram while reading the Los Angeles Times. “Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife.Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! #pumprules.”

I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!! Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life! A photo posted by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

Scheana also shared a message on social media hours before the season five premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

“Looking into the future!” she wrote. “The truth will come out this season on #PumpRules so stay tuned!”

TMZ reported on Friday that Mike went “MIA” for a couple days. E! News learned the couple met up on Sunday for a 30-minute visit at their apartment.

“No decision has been made about the future of the marriage,” a source told E! News. “There are more big conversations that need to be had.”

The insider added, “Vanderpump Rules had been wrapped but they recently picked up filming again. This will play out on the show.”