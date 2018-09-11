CNN Personality Van Jones’ Wife Files for Divorce

CNN anchor Van Jones is officially divorcing his wife, Jana Carter, after 13 years of marriage.

Carter herself filed the divorce paperwork on Friday, according to a report by TMZ. She made the arrangements in Los Angeles County Court, though Jones seems to be on board with the decision. He and Carter issued a joint statement to the outlet shortly after their report went up online.

“Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much,” it read. “We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”

Jones and Carter have two young sons together, though their ages are unknown. Carter is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of both children, as well as spousal support. She herself is an attorney and an entrepreneur.

Jones, meanwhile, is an attorney and an author, but is likely best known for his work on CNN. He joined the network in 2013, bringing a unique expertise and carrying over a large following from Twitter. In 2018, he began his own series on CNN, titled simply The Van Jones Show.

Before transitioning into news media, Jones worked for several years for the Obama administration. He was appointed as Special Advisor for Green Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation in March of 2009, a year after publishing his first book: The Green Collar Economy. Jones wrote that humanity’s best chance for overcoming climate change and its resultant catastrophes was for the world of business to rally behind environmentally conscious innovation.

“In the end, our success and survival as a species are largely and directly tied to the new eco-entrepreneurs — and the success and survival of their enterprises,” he wrote at the time. “Since almost all of the needed eco-technologies are likely to come from the private sector, civic leaders and voters should do all that can be done to help green business leaders succeed. That means, in large part, electing leaders who will pass bills to aid them. We cannot realistically proceed without a strong alliance between the best of the business world — and everyone else.”

These days, Jones’ show tackles these issues as well as the social issues of the day. Jones’ first guest on the program was Jay-Z, and he has strived for a level of cultural relevance and savvy that CNN is not generally known for. Recent guests include Leslie Jones, Carmelo Anthony and Seth Meyers.

New episodes of The Van Jones Show air every other Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.