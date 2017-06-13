Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Dueling Rome Pictures

When in Roma 💕 A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Has this Dancing With the Stars duo reunited?

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson dated last year, and have sparked new rumors that they may be back together as they both flooded social media with pictures from the city of Rome.

when in Rome 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The dancers have been sharing pictures at the same locations and around the same times.

While they haven’t taken any pictures together, the evidence is pretty strong. If nothing else, they must have the same travel agent!

One picture that is particularly interesting shows the 23-year-old holding hands with a man who is off camera. His wrist has a red string tied about it. Fans may have noticed that Chmerkovskiy wears a similar bracelet on his wrist.

Neither of the pros have commented on the rumors.

