‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Shows off New Engagement Ring

I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen 😍😍 A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

Ashley Greene is showing off her new bling!

The Twilight star posted a picture of her new engagement ring from Paul Khoury saying, “I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. But the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Khoury also shared a photo of him holding his bride-to-be’s hand while showing off the new diamond. “This is the woman I’m going to spend the rest of my life with,” he captioned the photo.

The two recently shared a video of the proposal while on a hike in New Zealand. “This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” she wrote about her fiancé. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband”

