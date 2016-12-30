‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Is Engaged!

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Twilight star Ashley Greene is officially engaged!

The actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the proposal with boyfriend Paul Khoury during their recent vacation to New Zealand.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive,” Greene said. “I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

During the trip, the pair went on a hike to Bridal Veil Falls where Khoury popped the question at the bottom of the waterfall.

Earlier this month, Greene was spotted wearing a ring on her finger making everyone believe she was already engaged.

Shortly after the engagement Paul shared a sweet message to his bride-to-be saying, “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

