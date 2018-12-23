Twenty One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Proposes to ‘Insatiable’ Star Debby Ryan

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun and girlfriend Debby Ryan are officially engaged after the musician popped the question over the weekend.

The rocker and the Insatiable star unveiled the news on social media in a series of photos showing the proposal.

Ryan is shown in white heels and a black dress with a floral design while her boyfriend wears all black and drops down on one knee. She is shown in awe and is quickly overcome with emotion.

I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes pic.twitter.com/JyKoXAV0IJ — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 23, 2018

Follow-up shots show Dun kissing the former Jessie star on her forehead as she cries. The couple then shows off the large diamond engagement ring that the drummer bought for his new fiancée.

Dun dished on the location of the proposal in an Instagram post that included a sweet message.

“I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl,” Dun wrote. “She my dude for life. I love you Debby,”

Ryan also revealed the humorous way she reacted to the proposal. She accepted, but instead of “yes” she blurted out “no way” two times.

“I said yes!” Ryan wrote. “Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice, but I meant yes.”

The proposal photos have been retweeted more than 73,000 times and liked more than 396,000 times on Twitter. On Instagram, the photo was liked more than 1.4 million times. The couple also received well wishes from tons of fans, including some famous friends.

I’m DEAD so excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lights (@lights) December 23, 2018

“I’m DEAD,” singer Lights wrote. “So excited for you guys.”

YouTuber Hila Klein added a simple “Congratulations” with multiple heart emojis.

Over on Instagram, Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart congratulated them. Musicians including Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Mutemath’s Darren King passed on their regards, as well.

The couple have not revealed if they will be tying the knot any time soon, but it is safe to assume wedding bells will be in their near futures.

All episodes of Insatiable are currently streaming on Netflix. Twenty One Pilot’s latest album, Trench, is now available everywhere music is sold or streamed.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage