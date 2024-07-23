Wedding bells are ringing for Shona McGarty and David Bracken! The couple is engaged after Bracken, who is one half of the Irish band Blessed, dropped to one knee and popped the question to the EastEnders star, 32, in London's Holland Park – but the proposal was nearly upended by police.

Revealing the engagement news in a joint interview with OK!, Bracken, 35, said he noticed police just moments before he was going to propose, and so he "went over to the police, who said, 'Sorry we are just closing up the park.'" Bracken had a special request: "I said, 'Would you mind giving me five minutes as I am about to propose to my partner?' He looked at his watch and said, 'Of course, and best of luck.'"

Bracken selected the perfect location for the proposal, a waterfall in the Kyoto Garden area of the park, which held a special meaning to McGarty, who said, "I love Japanese culture and the spirituality of it. He brought a picnic which was really sweet. It was lovely, I was in my element." However, the actress "didn't think he was going to propose at all.

For the big moment, Bracken "put on our favourite song and had a dance with her before getting down on one knee" and popping the question, to which McGarty said yes!

The engagement marks a relationship milestone for the couple, who fist sparked romance after Bracken, unaware of McGarty's EastEnders fame, messaged her on TikTok to see if she would like to duet on a song after watching one of her videos.

"It was funny because David didn't have a clue what I did for a job. I remember him asking me, 'So what do you do? Do you gig or sing?' I said, 'Well not really, I'm not allowed at the moment.' He was like, 'What do you mean?' He didn't even know I was in EastEnders – he had never watched it!" McGarty recalled. "He doesn't care what I do for a job and it can be hard in this industry to find someone who actually likes you for you."

The pair went on to have a 90-minute 4 a.m. phone call, which led to them talking daily. Two months later, Bracken boarded a plane and headed to the UK to be with McGarty, who knew immediately that he was "the one... I'm 32 and we've both had relationships in the past but this time it feels different. It's a feeling I've never had before about a person."

Now that they are engaged, Bracken and McGarty are already busy with wedding plans. The couple said they are eyeing a Christmas wedding and will likely exchange vows in Ireland, where they both have family, within "the next year or two." As for a guest list? McGarty said the majority of the EastEnders cast will be invited, as they are "such a big part of mine and David's journey," McGarty shared.